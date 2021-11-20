Where to watch today’s matches live in Liga MX Femenil

This Saturday the actions of the day 17 of the Grita Mexico A21 tournament of the Liga MX Women with which the regular phase of the contest will close and give way to the league; here we will tell you where and at what time to watch today’s games on November 20.

The last day of the Liga MX Women It began this Friday with the visit of Chivas against Toluca at the Nemesio Díez Stadium, where the Sagrado Rebaño took the victory by a landslide by winning 4-0 with a double by Alicia Cervantes, in addition to annotations by Joseline Montoya and Carolina Jaramillo.

This Saturday will be a day full of soccer on the pink circuit. In the first game, America, which is sixth in the general table with 28 points, receives León on the Centenario field, those of Coapa want to add and reach one of the first four places in the classification, before some eliminated emeralds that are in the fifteenth position with 14 units.

In today’s second match in the Liga MX Femenil, Pumas will do the honors to Mazatlán FC at the Olímpico Universitario, they seek to close with a victory. Both teams are already eliminated with no options to reach the final phase, but they will seek to close the tournament with a victory, Pumas is tenth with 18 points, while the Gunships are penultimate with just six units.

Later, Rayadas and Cruz Azul will live an early Liguilla duel, the Monterrey team are second with 41 units, while the Women’s Machine is eighth with the last place in the league. In other duels this Saturday on the last day, the Bravas de Juárez host Tijuana, while in the Bella Airosa, Querétaro visits the Tuzas del Pachuca.

Below we will tell you where and at what time to watch the matches this Saturday corresponding to day 17 of the Grita México A21 tournament of the Liga MX Women.

This is how the last day of the Grita México A21 tournament of the Liga MX Femenil will be played / @ LigaBBVAFemenil

America vs Leon / 10:00 Hours / TUDN / Centennial Court, Coapa

Pumas vs Mazatlán FC / 12:00 Hours / TUDN / University Olympic Stadium

Rayadas vs Cruz Azul / 5:00 p.m. / Fox Sports 2 / BBVA Stadium

FC Juárez vs Xolos / 17:00 Hours / TUDN / Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium

Pachuca vs Querétaro / 19:00 Hours / Hidalgo Stadium