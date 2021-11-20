Where the Matrix Resurrections was filmed, with Keanu Reeves

One of the triologies that marked entire generations will return to theaters soon. With the title of The Matrix Resurrections or as it has been named in Latin America Matrix Resurections brings back some of the most iconic characters in dystopian filmmaking.

Millions of people were trapped under the world and the philosophy that the sisters Wachowski offered to the world in all three parts of the fictional world of the Matrix, now, the next December 22, 2021 reaches the cinemas of Mexico and the world, Matrix Resurections Produced, directed and co-written by Lana Wachowski, now, we will tell you a little more about what we know about the film and what concerns us: where were its main settings.

Where was The Matrix Resurrections filmed, a movie with Keanu Reeves

It’s been about 18 since Matrix Revolutions, now it will be possible to see again on the big screens the cyberpunk and dystopian world of the Wachowski hermasns. Matrix Resurections aims to bring back the actors who gave life to the popular characters of Neo, Morpheus and Trinity in one more duel against the machines and the matrix.

The film was scheduled to hit theaters on May 21, 2021, however, due to the pandemic it had to be rescheduled for the end of the year, in addition to being able to enjoy it in theaters, it will also be possible to see it through HBO Max.

In the adventure against artificial intelligence that has become more powerful over time, we will be able to several real cities but modified so that they may seem more futuristic. Matrix The Resurrections was recorded, in its first part in the great city of San Francisco, In the trailer it is possible to see the background of the Golden Gate Bridge, where according to unofficial information it caused some discontent with residents because busy avenues were taken and the power was cut, in addition to real damage to buildings.

However, it is not the only American city that is visible in the film. The filming also includes locations that include Chicago and Warner studios located in the complexes German Babelsberg Studies. After the pandemic, a few months later the film began to be recorded again in the city of Berlin, information that the protagonist himself Keanu Reeves confirmed, by November 2020 the photography edition was completed.

In this new stage of the Matrix, Thomas A. Anderson (Neo) begins to remember sections of his previous life, fiction begins to transport him with reality, and monsters and friends from the past resume a convulsed life against AI. So, for Christmas that is closer than ever you have an appointment with Matrix 4 which hits theaters on December 22.