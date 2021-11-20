Where and what time to see the Qatar GP?

MEXICO CITY.

The Mexican pilot Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez will seek to get back on a podium of Formula 1 next Sunday, November 21 at the Qatar Grand Prix, the Losail circuit will be the scene of a new battle between Red bull and Mercedes in the pursuit of the championship.

WHEN AND WHAT TIME TO SEE THE QATAR GP?

Until now the first two free practices of the test have been held, the first of them was dominated by Max Verstappen (Red Bull); while the second was awarded by the Finn Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes), pending the third session of trials for the Saturday, November 20 at 5:00 a.m. from Central Mexico.

‘Czech’ Pérez he finished in eighth position within the first two free practice sessions held at the Losail circuit.

The qualification of the Qatar GP will also be held Saturday at 8:00 am Central Mexico and there the trend of what will be the race on Sunday could be set there.

The central event, the first Qatar Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, November 21 at 8:00 Central Mexico., being the penultimate appointment in the calendar of the ‘Great Circus’.

WHERE TO SEE THE TURKEY GP?

The Turkish GP, as well as his third practice session and his qualification, will be broadcast live in Mexico through the Fox Sports 3 signal and also by streaming platforms Star + and Formula 1 TV Pro.

elf

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without having previously obtained written permission and without including the link to the original text.