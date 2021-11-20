when the actress felt lonelier than ever with an Oscar in hand

To build yourself you have to destroy, such seems to have been the case of Nicole Kidman who, after decades of glory, was reborn from her ashes.

By: Jessica Moreno

Nicole Kidman a hopeless romantic confesses. This passion, characteristic of a good actress, has been the engine of her successful career, but also of her intense relationships, which have taken her on a journey from love to heartbreak and back.

Eyes Wide Closed (1999) was the last film in which Nicole and Tom Cruise worked together

Despite being one of the world’s most popular celebrities, she would change everything in an instant for her family, she told the Irish Examiner newspaper after her divorce from Tom Cruise in 2001. “I didn’t need to be very successful. I would have settled for occasionally making a movie that would stimulate me. It may sound sad but I would choose an intact marriage and family over my career. “





The longest hours

“I was sitting in the Beverly Hills hotel with the statuette in my hands and everything was extraordinary, but it was also the loneliest thing I’ve ever experienced,” she said in an interview for the Women of the World festival. His only celebration was asking the room for food.

“I couldn’t handle my reality at the time, but as an actress you have the possibility of losing yourself in someone else’s life for a while,” and that’s what she did, work became her refuge. “When all that effort was applauded, I realized that I could accept my own life, but the truth is that it took me several years.” With her heart recomposed after the success of Moulin Rouge !, The Others and The Hours, she was finally able to look forward. She had a brief affair with Lenny Kravitz in 2003 and, although they got engaged, they broke up amicably after a couple of months of dating, then Keith Urban came on the scene, the country singer who, like Nicole, was about to live. the best stage of his life.

Multifaceted star

Her personal life may have been an ups and downs, but the professional has always been on a constant ascent, the only difference is that, now, thanks to her family support, she feels capable of enjoying it and taking artistic control.

At 53, Nicole refuses to be a film stereotype forced to leave the central roles to younger actresses. Why would I do that? Just take a look at her impressive list of movies and know that, like her friend and role model, Meryl Streep, she knows firsthand that women her age have as much or more interesting stories than twentysomethings, and Nicole. she is determined to count them. Before the premiere of Big Little Lies, “they told me many times that I would do another three or four good projects and then it would be finished,” she explained to Glamor UK magazine, “but she used Meryl as a beacon, because she always says that there is still a lot work to do, and yes, there is ”.

Nicole Kidman is part of a revolutionary generation (along with actresses like Reese Witherspoon, Charlize Theron and Jennifer Aniston) that refuses to put aside her place in the spotlight, not out of desire for attention, but as a means of rebellion against whoever tries. put an expiration date on female beauty and talent.