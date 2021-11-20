When Brad Pitt preferred Angelina Jolie to Jennifer Aniston





Aniston and Pitt, in an image from 2000 | Cordon Press

Jennifer Aniston is considered in Hollywood as one of the most interesting actresses of the last decades. At fifty-three years old, which she does not represent, she maintains a spectacular figure, highlighted by women’s magazines. He has lived many loves, the main one with Brad Pitt. She would have liked to prolong her marriage but with a heartthrob so besieged by women it was difficult not to cheat on her. And that’s how Jennifer had no choice but to give up that dream and accept the break with the handsome. Since then, despite her romances, she has not found a partner to make her happy.

Regarding that body 10 that Jennifer exhibits, she finds no other answer than to wear a balanced diet, depriving yourself of foods that make you fat, and playing sports. There is no other mystery. However, she also practices yoga and something surprising that, apparently, is fashionable among some women: boxing. Strengthen your legs and glutes. And end your daily session by entering the sauna. It happens to be an almost perfect woman, one of the best dressed among her profession as an actress. People, magazine that every year chooses the prettiest, so he estimated with such appointment.

Jennifer Aniston does not live “on the moon” and is aware that her profession, as anyone knows, is unstable. So not long ago she was about to throw in the towel, drop out of film studios and earn a living as a decorator, which is one of her skills. Fortunately, her immediate future is pink at work (not so in love, as we will tell) and in addition to being an actress, she is a producer, responsible for her current jobs. Magazine Forbes He estimates that he has an estate valued at two hundred million dollars, which is no small feat. Many of your colleagues would like. Reporters personally consider her to be very friendly. With what has been said so far, it is not explained how she remains single. It will be that he has had bad luck …

Born in Los Angeles, with what Hollywood had at hand, she managed to become a very popular actress throughout the United States with her character from Rachel Green in the series Friends. This was twenty-seven years ago. Women copied his hairstyle. It was later difficult for him to overcome that colossal success. Nor did his films reach much interest. It took a few decades before another series of great impact was released, The Morning Show, based on television stories, whose second season has started airing now, with a massive response from followers.

Concentrated in The Morning Show, Jennifer Aniston is not shown outside the recording studios concerned about her singleness. He has met many men: actors who tell us little here, a musician, a model, names that we omit in the belief that they are little or nothing known in Spain. Except for one: Brad Pitt. What woman has not fallen in love after seeing him in some of his films and saying more or less that he is “to eat him”?

Jennifer and Brad hooked up in 1998, living a fiery romance for two years. So, in 2000, they were married in Malibu in a private ceremony, with very few guests. They became the fashionable couple, permanently haunted by reporters, habitual on the pages of gossip magazines. Thus, for five years. That he cheated on her more than once might be within expectations of a born seducer like Brad. But when it crossed your path Angelina JolieThere, Jennifer did smell the toast. She was in love with her husband … and lost him forever. That over the years Brad and Angelina ended up as the dog and the cat is already an endless story that surpasses us here.

Jennifer took the blow. Divorce came. He lived other relationships. But he never forgot. They have met again in public on several occasions. Photographers, of course, shooting their flahses non-stop. And they, smiling. The followers of both have manifested in letters to the newsrooms thinking that they were going to reconcile, also knowing how badly Pitt has been going through with Angelina Jolie. But no, there will be no second parts. They are friends, they may call each other from time to time or exchange whatsapps. But the past no longer comes back for them. The happy times when they were one of the most admired couples in Hollywood remain in his memory. But memories do not live …