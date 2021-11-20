When and where to watch the 2021 American Music Awards LIVE

Digital Millennium

The American Music Awards 2021 are an award that every year does not hesitate to surprise music lovers and of course it also recognizes the best of the music industry. In this year’s edition, the singers will arrive at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, where the ceremony will take place and Without a doubt, on that day we will see many personalities parade who will dazzle with their talent.

In this award there will be no lack of glamor and spectacular presentations on stage like the ones that Coldplay will surely give along with BTS to interpret their song My universe. In addition, Olivia Rodrigo and Megan Thee Stallion, among others, will also be present.

Among the most nominated are Olivia Rodrigo, who has caused a sensation with her song Good 4 you. On the other hand, the person in charge of directing the awards will be Cardi B, who is also nominated for Favorite Female Artist in the Hip-Hop category, as well as Favorite Hip-Hop Song. We tell you all the details of the 2021 AMAs.

When and what time are the 2021 AMAs?

The gala that recognizes the most popular of music will take place this Sunday November 21 from Los Angeles, United States. The awards ceremony will begin at the following times:

Mexico- 6:15 p.m.

Colombia- 19:15 hours

Argentina- 9:15 p.m.

Who will be at the 2021 AMAs?

In addition to Olivia Rodrigo, Coldplay and BTS, on stage at the American Music Awards Bad Bunny will also be presented with Julieta Venegas and Tainy to present their song I’m sorry baby.

Presenters include actor Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Billy Porter, Jojo Siwa, Machine Gun Kelly, who will surely be accompanied by his girlfriend Megan Fox.

Where to see the 2021 AMAs?

If you look forward to enjoying this event and following every detail, you can do it through TNT this Sunday, November 21. In Mexico you can see the awards ceremony on the following channels:

Izzi- channel 610

Dish- channel 370

You can also see the award in the TNT GO app

The???? #AMAsTNT ???? are already coming! Get ready with us at our TNT Meeting Point preshow. This Sunday, November 21 LIVE 6:15 PM ???????? 7:15 ???????? and 21:15 hs ???????? pic.twitter.com/Er1gs1Y964 – TNT ™ Latin America (@TNTLA) November 20, 2021

