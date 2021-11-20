WhatsApp Web, so you can use the application on an iPad

WhatsApp is a platform of instant messaging which is available to be used in a large number of devices, cell phones, computers, etc. And the same goes for WhatsApp Web, which people use for different activities. However, this is not possible in iPad (in addition to the iPod Touch), unless you resort to a simple trick to get it. Therefore, we tell you how to use it in this case, in its desktop version.

This application allows you to keep in touch with friends and family who are anywhere in the world, either through messages, video calls, voice notes, etc., as long as you have an internet connection.

WhatsApp, this way you can use the application on an iPad. Photo: Freepik



How to use WhatsApp Web on an iPad

One of the advantages of WhatsApp is that it is compatible with Android and iOS phones, Windows, macOS and Linux computers, smart watches and displays, as well as other devices.

There is only one where you cannot use it and it is the iPad, at least natively, but not all is bad news, since after the last update, which allows using an account on multiple devices simultaneously, the possibilities of use it on an iPad increased.

The first thing you must take into account to be able to use WhatsApp on an iPad is that you must have the iPadOS 13 operating system or higher, if so, just follow these steps:

Open Safari on your iPad.

Enter the WhatsApp page

The desktop version of WhatsApp Web will automatically load and you will see the QR code to link your WhatsApp account.

Take your phone and open the WhatsApp application.

Select More options on Android or Settings on iOS.

Scan the code to pair the iPad tablet with your account.

The page should show the latest messages you have received through WhatsApp.

In case your operating system is iOS 12 or lower, the steps you must follow are:

Open Safari on your iPad.

Enter the WhatsApp page.

The home page of the WhatsApp site will load.

In your browser, press and hold the update button to the right of the website address. After a few seconds, choose Load desktop site .

. Now you will see the QR code to link your WhatsApp account.

Take your phone and open the WhatsApp application.

Select More options on Android or Settings on iOS.

Scan the code to pair the iPad tablet with your account.

The page should show the latest messages you have received through WhatsApp.

