WhatsApp Web, how to schedule a message to be sent

One of the platforms of instant messaging most used is WhatsApp, which also offers many advantages, such as a version that can be used from a computer, WhatsApp Web.

One of the points in favor of this version is that you can connect from a laptop or computer desktop and reply to messages or send files and documents more quickly and easily, among other functions.

How to schedule a message on WhatsApp Web

One of those other tools that make life easier for users is to be able to schedule a message to be sent on the day and time you prefer, this is very useful if you have a business or simply if you need to resolve a work issue, we will tell you how achieve it.

The first thing you need to do is have the Google Chrome browser installed on your computer and not use WhatsApp Beta, in addition to following these steps:

Install the WA Web Plus extension from the Chrome Store.

Open WhatsApp Web a new Google Chrome tab.

Select the ‘Extensions’ icon that you can find as a puzzle piece on the upper right side of the tab.

Select the extension you just installed, WA Web Plus.

Automatically, it will send you to your WhatsApp Web account with a menu of options, divided into four categories, which you can find at the top of the screen. Click on the ‘Business Tools’ category.

There you will find an option called ‘Scheduling Messaging’ in the ‘Professional’ profile and you will be able to schedule a message on the date and time you need.

This Google Chrome extension has only one drawback, that it can only be used with a subscription. But by paying it, you can do other things like ‘Smart Replies’ which can be very useful if you have a business.

So you know, if you need to schedule messages, this is a good option to achieve it, at first you could take it as an investment since by having direct contact with customers, you could increase your sales.

