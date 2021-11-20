WhatsApp: the stickers change and now “nobody wants them”

In October 2018, the WhatsApp messaging application introduced the feature of sending stickers between users for the first time. Since Facebook bought WhatsApp, it was rumored that the famous stickers would reach the messaging app.

At present, stickers are all the rage in the app and promise to be more and more expressive and fun for users.

In the coming weeks, WhatsApp will introduce changes to how these stickers look on the platform.

According to WaBetaInfo, the portal specialized in news about WhatsApp, the messaging application will enlarge the size of the stickers and they will occupy more space within the chat screen.

New format of WhatsApp stickers.

For the moment, this change will be reflected only in the desktop version of WhatsApp and news is awaited for the mobile phone version of the platform.

HOW TO CONVERT PHOTOS INTO STICKERS IN WHATSAPP

In the coming weeks, the WhatsApp messaging application will force all its users to update the platform and in the chat bar, a new button can be used to automatically convert images into stickers.

How does it work? Users will have to take a photo with the phone or choose a photo from the gallery in the WhatsApp messaging application.

Then, click on the new “convert to sticker” button. Step followed, it will become a sticker and the image will be shared in that format.

At the moment, this function does not have a release date but it will reach the WhatsApp Beta version in the next few days to become a reality before the end of the year.

WHATSAPP: HOW TO FIND STICKERS IN THE APP

Every time the user types a word, an icon of stickers will appear on the side of the keyboard in the format of a paper.

In the event that the written word matches a sticker, the paper will be smiling.