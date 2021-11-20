What’s behind Red Bull’s constant spoiler fixes

It is not the first time this season that Red Bull mechanics have been seen fixing a problem with the DRS actuator and mechanism during the second free practice as happened on Friday night in Qatar, which was then repeated this Saturday in the third practice in Max Verstappen’s car.

The fault is easily identifiable when the car is on the track, as the upper wing of the rear wing begins to oscillate at high speed when the DRS is active. In the second practice of Qatar it was Sergio Pérez’s car that was affected and lost track time in the pits while repairs were being carried out.

This has not only caused damage to the actuator and mechanism, but over the course of the last few races it has forced the team to fix and patch the rear wing on several occasions, as cracks have appeared in various places on the part around the tension to which it is subjected.

This may be due to parts reaching the end of their life cycle, something that has become a problem for teams this year due to the extended schedule and limited costs. However, it may also be because the team is forcing its wing setup to find extra performance from the DRS, while also having to work within the limits of this year’s homologation system.

The DRS – or rear wing adjuster, as it is called in the technical regulation – was one of the frozen pieces for 2021, with only two options allowed to homologate the different levels of downforce.

The DRS in the Red Bull Racing RB16B. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

To redesign them and use them in the 2021 season, the team would have to have spent a development token, something that Red Bull has not done, as we know that they have spent the two they have at their disposal on a new gearbox holder. .

In this case, it is entirely likely that we will continue to see this problem for the rest of the season, as the team has to essentially work with what they have, while looking for those small tenths of performance.

However, in statements to Martin Brundle of Sky Sports F1 Ahead of last weekend’s Interlagos race, Mercedes’ Toto Wolff criticized Red Bull for making these repeated wing corrections under parc ferme conditions in America, Mexico and Brazil.

But Michael Masi, of the FIA, has since denied that there has been a favoritism to Red Bull on this matter.

“From our perspective, we treat all requests equally, consistently, we look at each one of them,” Masi said. “The thing is, if we see that something is, let’s call it that, systematic with the team over a series of events, then we ask them to make permanent modifications to that part.”

“There are a lot of things that come into play. So no, I don’t think there is any inconsistency at all.”