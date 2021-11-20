What to watch on TV today? Saturday, November 20, 2021 | TV

9.00 / HBO Max

Fifth season of ‘Gomorrah’

In the new episodes of Gomorrah, the acclaimed fiction based on the books by Roberto Saviano, the Neapolitan clan of the Savastanos will expand their business, reaching as far as London. Genny and Patrizia will try to establish a new balance of power, while Enzo and Valerio will consolidate their own mafia gang in the underworld of Naples.

15.00 / Movistar CineÑ

‘The witches of Zugarramurdi’

Spain, 2013 (109 minutes). Director: Álex de la Iglesia. Performers: Hugo Silva, Mario Casas, Carolina Bang, Carmen Maura.

Inspired by the auto-da-fe of 1610 that burned 12 Zugarramurdi neighbors accused of witchcraft and with the unmistakable stamp of a director of the talent of Álex de la Iglesia, this funny black comedy starring the effective tandem Silva- Houses. Witches, covens, races, robberies and all kinds of delusional situations come together in this award-winning (eight goyas) visual spectacle that, unfortunately, cannot keep up with the impressive pace that it treasures in its first half hour.

15.30 / Neox

’16 streets’

16 blocks. United States, 2005 (100 minutes). Director: Richard Donner. Performers: Bruce Willis, Mos Def, David Morse.

The Donner-Willis tandem reunites in another hot action movie. The plot revolves around a policeman who is entrusted with the, a priori, easy task of transferring a protected witness to court. The mission, as you can imagine, will endanger the accused, the policeman, and anyone who crosses the road.

15.40 / Four

‘Jumanji’

United States, 1995 (100 minutes). Director: Joe Johnston. Performers: Robin Williams, Kirsten Dunst, David Alan Grier.

While rummaging through a trunk, a boy finds an old board game. From the moment you sit down to play, an adventure without limits begins. Robin Williams stars in this entertaining, if not brilliant, film that Joe Johnston adapted from a book by Chris van Allsburg. Great display of special effects, which first surprise and later are repetitive and forced, in a delivery suitable for family viewing.

17.00 / Movistar Classics

‘Wild bull’

Raging Bull. United States, 1980 (123 minutes). Director: Martin Scorsese. Performers: Robert de Niro, Joe Pesci, Cathy Moriarty, Frank Vincent.

The life of boxer Jake LaMotta, a role that earned Robert de Niro his second Oscar in 1981 – the first he had won six years earlier for The Godfather II-, serves as the basis for this chilling portrait of rise and defeat. Directed with enormous mastery by Martin Scorsese, with stunning black and white photography and exceptional editing work (also recognized with the Hollywood Academy statuette), it was selected by critics as the best film of the decade.

18.47 / TCM

‘The plot’

Family plot. United States, 1976 (115 minutes). Director: Alfred Hitchcock. Performers: Karen Black, William Devane, Bruce Dern, Barbara Harris.

Despite having a first-rate team (Ernest Lehman as screenwriter, as happened in the mythical With death on his heels, and music by John Williams), a minor work within the filmography of the great Hitchcock, who thus said goodbye to the world of filmmaking. The result is as entertaining as it is incredible.

20.06 / Movistar CineÑ

‘Sentimental’

Spain, 2020 (82 minutes). Director: Cesc Gay. Performers: Javier Cámara, Griselda Siciliani, Belén Cuesta, Alberto San Juan.

Cesc Gay, responsible for the applause In the city, directs with ease this funny comedy, based on the play The neighbors above, written by the director himself, which investigates the difficulties of couple relationships. A proposal that gives a lot of play thanks, above all and, above all, to the great work of its brilliant leading quartet, Javier Cámara (José María Forqué 2021 award for best actor), Belén Cuesta, Alberto San Juan (Goya for best supporting actor ) and Griselda Siciliani.

21.00 / Movistar LaLiga

Catalan derby at the Camp Nou

Espanyol returns to visit the Camp Nou in one of the most even derbies in recent years, a match that can give Vicente Moreno’s men the option to get ahead of the Catalans in the standings. For Barcelona fans, it also has an extra incentive, the debut as coach of the first team of one of the myths of the fans, Xavi Hernández. In addition, three other games will be played, Celta-Villarreal (14.00), Sevilla-Alavés (16.15) and Atlético Madrid-Osasuna (18.30).

21.30 / The Sixth

New guests on ‘laSexta noche’

This Saturday, in the sixth night will jointly interview the former president of the Junta de Andalucía, Susana Díaz, and the former Minister of Education José Ignacio Wert. Furthermore, Europe is, once again, the epicenter of the pandemic. The program will be very aware of the increase in coronavirus infections and the measures that are being taken, not only in our country, but also our European neighbors. He will talk about politics and, of course, economics with Gonzalo Bernardos and José María O’Kean. And who will also want to talk is the actor Nancho Novo. In addition, they will be very aware of the situation of the volcano on La Palma when two months have passed since it erupted.

21.30 / Movistar CineÑ

‘The thirteen roses’

Spain, 2007 (130 minutes). Director: Emilio Martínez Lázaro. Interpreters: Verónica Sánchez, Marta Etura, Pilar López de Ayala.

Director Emilio Martínez Lázaro approaches one of the most terrible episodes of the Spanish postwar period: the story of the execution by Franco’s troops of 13 innocent women, many of them minors, who were later nicknamed as the Thirteen Roses. And he does it with a bunch of young actresses who manage to reflect the human background of this dark event. Fourteen nominations for the Goya Awards – he finally won four (supporting actor, original music, photography and costume design) – for an entertaining adaptation of the novel written by Carlos Fonseca Thirteen red roses.

21.30 / The 1

‘Weekly Report’ celebrates the centenary of the PCE

Tonight Weekly report opens its news page with environmental experts and managers of energy and recycling companies, who will analyze the importance of treatment and giving waste a second life. The program will also address the 100-year history of the Communist Party of Spain on ‘PCE, stories of a century’, a work that shows, thanks to RTVE’s documentary collection, the initial moments of the Communist Party, the civil war, the exile, the underground…. And voices like those of the former president of the Government Adolfo Suárez; the former chief of the Civil Guard Staff José Antonio Sáenz de Santamaría or the former secretary general of the PCE Santiago Carrillo, who tell in the first person how it was a decisive moment in the history of that party: its legalization in 1977.

22.00 / # 0

‘Deja vu’

United States, 2006 (128 minutes). Director: Tony Scott. Performers: Denzel Washington, Val Kilmer, Adam Goldberg, Jim Caviezel.

Despite having a protagonist of proven talent like Denzel Washington (his reference actor) and the production of Bruckheimer, this excessive intrigue of the always excessive Tony Scott takes as its starting point a great attack on a ferry in New Orleans. As mere entertainment it works.

22.05 / The 1

‘The stranger in you’

The brave one. United States, 2007 (120 minutes). Director: Neil Jordan. Cast: Jodie Foster, Terrence Howard, Nicky Katt.

With the direction of the always effective Neil Jordan, this careful drama is presented that unravels dramatic and action moments as the protagonist (Jodie Foster, turned into a kind of urban vigilante) goes into the darker side of her city ( New York) and herself.

22.10 / Antenna 3

The final assault of ‘La Voz’ arrives

Roberto Tailor

After the gala last Saturday, each coach from The voice has two talents Already in the final phase of the program: Diana Larios and Irene Nández (Fonsi Team), Karina Pasian and Julio Benavente (Sanz Team), Ezequiel Montoya and Fran Valenzuela (Malú Team) and Inés Manzano and Carlos Galí (Alboran Team). Each of the coaches has three talents in the Red Zone, but only two of them will continue in the program. To make so many difficult decisions, Coaches continue to have the help of their Advisors. David Bisbal accompanies Luis Fonsi, Beret will go hand in hand with Malú, María José Llergo is Pablo Alborán’s advisor and Greeicy will sit next to Alejandro Sanz.

22.30 / Atreseries

New installments of ‘SWAT’

Night of action with the premiere of new open-air deliveries of SWAT, series based on the famous television series and feature film of the same title, now starring Shemar Moore, who plays Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, a SWAT sergeant born and raised for the mission and recently tasked with directing a specialized tactical unit to enforce the law in Los Angeles. This Saturday, the episodes ‘On fire’, ‘Crusade’, ‘Close relatives’, ‘Buried’ and ‘Positive thinking’ will be broadcast.

23.35 / The 2

Children’s Day in ‘Thematic night’

Marta Majo

Coinciding with Universal Children’s Day, Themed night denounces the trampled rights of children in ‘Broken childhoods’. The program approaches the harsh reality of trafficking in girls and analyzes education in poor countries, another absent right. Through two reports, ‘All The Souls …’, which shows how since the earthquake in 2015, human trafficking has increased and has become a problem of enormous magnitude. In the second job of the night, ‘A light in the dark’, motivated by a lecture she heard and after a school trip to Morocco, Marta, a young 15-year-old Spanish teenager, decides to investigate what is failing in the education of children. children, especially in developing countries. He thinks that the only solution is to improve the education these children receive in order to fight the precariousness of these countries.

23.50 / Movistar Drama

‘The loyal gardener’

The constant gardener. United Kingdom, 2005 (129 minutes). Director: Fernando Meirelles. Cast: Ralph Fiennes, Rachel Weisz, Danny Huston.

The Brazilian director nominated for an Oscar for City of God, Fernando Meirelles, denounces the situation of subjugation of Africa by the Western world in general and the pharmaceutical industry in particular in this brave film starring, in two great works, by Ralph Fiennes and the Oscar winner Rachel Weisz. Attention to the music composed by the Spanish Alberto Iglesias.

1.48 / Hollywood

‘Kill a Mockingbird’

To Kill a Mockingbird. United States, 1963 (123 minutes). Director: Robert Mulligan. Performers: Gregory Peck, Mary Badham.

Harper Lee’s novel found in this film an excellent adaptation that, thanks above all to the magnificent work of Gregory Peck – recognized with a well deserved Oscar – giving life in an intelligent and sensitive creation to the upright lawyer Atticus Finch, has positioned itself as the Most applauded film in the extensive filmography of a Robert Mulligan who has always known how to move very well in this genre. An unforgettable, sensitive, honest and captivating story. An immortal classic.

