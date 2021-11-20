What tactical scheme will the Flock use against Puebla?

Chivas want to explode in this Repechage. Guadalajara is aware that the tournament is played in 90 minutes against Puebla, so the coach Marcelo Michel Leaño has been training with Alexis vega Of start.

The Flock will continue to stick to his style of maximum intensity to recover the ball and bet on the dynamism of his attackers to try to hurt the defense of The fringe, so ‘Gru’ would be the surprise in the rojiblanco scheme.

In the whole of the Perla de Occidente they are clear that in order to advance to the Quarterfinals they must increase their football level, so they will try to find a performance similar to the one they had in the first half against America, same that they have been the best of the ‘Era Leaño’ in the fold.

Chivas has been contrasting when he plays as a visitor throughout the tournament, since out of nine games that played outside the Akron Stadium, the rojiblancos only won two games, recorded five draws and two setbacks.

In fact, by Guadalajara It was difficult for him to score as a visitor, since he only made four annotations in nine games, although defensively he became strong because he only allowed only three goals.

That is why the incorporation of Alexis Vega for the commitment against Puebla It is an incentive for the rojiblanca offensive to finally explode, since the ’10’ of the Guadalajara squad has not started from matchday 12 against Atlas due to injuries sustained throughout the semester.

The rojiblanco ’10’ reappeared on the last day against Mazatlán, where he even played undercover, but his participation was crucial to seal his pass to the Repechage since he gave an assist to Angel Zaldívar.

