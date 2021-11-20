“We’ll see if he resists”: Champion Ilunga Makabu threatens ‘Canelo’ after his challenge for the cruiserweight belt

The Congolese is happy for the opportunity to face who he considers “the best fighter on the planet.” However, he called the Mexican “crazy” for wanting to confront a “dangerous man.”

Eddy Reynoso, boxer Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez’s trainer, requested this Tuesday to the World Boxing Council (WBC) a fight between the cruiserweight champion, Ilunga Makabu, and his pupil, who is thus seeking to become champion in five different categories. The petition was approved and it is likely that the Mexican and the Congolese will meet in the ring in May.

In an interview a day after the news, Makabu said he was “happy” for the opportunity to face who he considers “the best fighter on the planet.” However, he was confident and even called Saúl “crazy” for having challenged a “dangerous man”.

“Canelo always fights aggressively and always attacks. He knows how to hit, he knows how to do everything. But what do people know about me? I can box, I can receive and I can hit. We will see if Canelo resists“The 34-year-old fighter commented with conviction.

Makabu holds a record of 28 wins – 25 by knockout – and two losses. He considers himself a tough contender and is confident that Alvarez can give him “what he wants.” “Canelo wants to make history and I will help him make history,” he said. Finally, although he refused to reveal his strategy in the ‘ring’, he said that he will prevail ‘by way of chloroform’: “I’m not going to win on points. I’m going to knock out Canelo.”.

The overall super middleweight champion has never competed in the cruiserweight class. To do this, you will need to radically gain weight and go from 168 pounds to 190 (86.1 kilograms). In this regard, Eddy Reynoso believes that, although it is a physical and mental challenge for the Mexican, he will be prepared for Makabu, despite the fact that he will also have to deal with the size disadvantage (Ilunga is 188 centimeters tall, compared to 175 of Canelo).

