We leave you the goal of Raúl Jiménez to West Ham

Raul Jimenez keep on fire with him Wolves. The Mexican scored the West Ham within the Premier League, after returning to activity in England, after the break for the FIFA date with the Mexican team where it went blank with both USA, as with Canada.

The Mexican forward is back after having lived through a difficult year, due to the injury that caused him David Luiz in the skull. That crash took him away from the courts for almost a year and put not only his career, but his life at risk. There was even talk that he could leave the fields but luckily for everyone, it was not like that.

In the second half, the Wolves a tremendous play was sent to the attack of first intention touches. That was how Raúl received from outside the area, shot first with his right leg and put it close to the post to open the scoring. A vital duel for both them and West Ham, which came in the Top 4 of the Premier League.

This is just the third goal of Raul Jimenez in the season but he is still that important man in the attack of the Wolves. The team’s campaign is being much better than the previous one, where they were fighting relegation. Now they accumulate a good streak from the hand of Bruno Lage.

The Mexican’s previous goal had been a great goal against the

Everton

, where he took advantage of a defense error and before the goalkeeper left, he stung over it. There are already three goals and two assists in 12 games for him. They have all been within the Premier League, since in the EFL Cup he has not participated.

