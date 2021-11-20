“We did it”: Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon celebrate the end of The Morning Show

USA-. Jennifer Aniston and Reese witherspoon Not only do they share a great friendship since they met on the set of Friends, but they also share the excitement for the end of the second season of The Morning Show. The actresses star in the hit show Apple TV +, which was renewed for a third season.

So much Aniston What Witherspoon celebrated the end of the second season of The Morning Show on Instagram, and posted some of their favorite memories. “Goodbye for now to my family,” wrote the actress of Friends in a post she accompanied with a series of photos with her co-stars, and two photos of her excited behind the scenes kneeling on the ground.

“We did it. We dragged to the finish line … and I couldn’t be more proud of each and every one of these extraordinary actors, a team you can only dream of, and directors who held my hand on a pretty wild ride of emotions … to say the least. less. Thank you guys for being part of the trip. That’s a wrap, baby! ” Aniston, who plays host Alex Levy.

By your side Witherspoon thanked those who work behind the camera. “We have the most amazing directors on The Morning Show! These are some of the visionaries who brought this season to life. I can’t believe tonight is already the FINAL! A huge thank you to ALL of our cast members and the amazing team for making all the magic happen! The actress shared.

Recently Aniston talked about what it’s like to work with Witherspoon being friends in real life for over two decades, and how “hard it is to pretend” to be mad at her on the show. “It’s always fun fighting Reese, because he’s such a sweet burst of sunshine that, you know, he’s not someone you want to go yell at. It’s too hard to be so mad at each other. But we do it, ”said the actress.