We already know the exact time at which we can play the Halo Infinite campaign

Halo Infinite has been on everyone’s lips for a week. Not surprisingly, the new project from Microsoft and 343 industries will land in less than a month in the Xbox ecosystem and, in addition, we can already enjoy its free multiplayer on all platforms. But beyond all this, it has also been news because we have learned new details about when some of the most anticipated functionalities will arrive, such as the cooperative campaign, or new information about its launch.

In this way, yesterday we told you that the game had already reached its gold phase. That is, it is ready to be shipped to stores and enjoyed around the world. But what about Xbox Game Pass, when can we access and play it?

Halo Infinite schedules revealed

The answer has been shared by the official profile of the saga on Twitter, where they have shown an image with the time at which Halo Infinite will be available according to the region. In this way, and as we can see, in Spain we can enjoy the game from 7:00 p.m. through Xbox Game Pass.

Find out exactly when #HaloInfinite releases in your region: pic.twitter.com/nErgdJ24EV – Halo (@Halo) November 19, 2021

Halo Infinite will arrive on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC on December 8, in addition to being available on Xbox Game Pass at launch