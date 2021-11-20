Warner Bros presents ‘MultiVersus’, their epic new fighting game!

The year is running out and it is clear that the video game industry is making eyes to 2022, this with a lot of titles that look promising from head to toe. One of them without a doubt is MultiVersus, the new bet of Warner Bros in the field of fighting games.

Just as its name indicates, this installment will allow us to draw on the studio’s extensive catalog with characters from the franchises of DC Comics, some from Hannah-Barbera, others from Cartoon Network, several more from HBO series and the whole thing. Do you want a look? Well, we already have it here.

Warner Bros Games officially presents its game ‘MultiVersus’

Did you ever imagine that you would see Batman beating up with Bugs Bunny or Shaggy from Scooby Doo? Yes, it sounds crazy, but it won’t be impossible anymore. And we are not talking about a crossover on television or the cinema like the many that are seen today. This time, it is a video game.

This Thursday, November 18 and after several rumors in the previous weeks, Warner Bros Games made official the upcoming launch of MultiVersus, which will be your combat video game in the purest style of Super Smash Bros. So roughly, you will more or less imagine that this promising delivery is going…. but yes, that does not mean that it does not have its peculiarities.

“With ‘MultiVersus’ we are creating a different competitive game that allows us to combine an extensive list of famous WarnerMedia franchises for the players to enjoy “Warner Bros Games president David Haddad said in a statement (via Variety).

Game mode, launch, characters and more

And how much will the MultiVersus? Let’s start with the characters. So far, 13 fighters have been confirmed: Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and Harley Quinn from the DC Comics universe, Finn The Human and Jake The Dog from Adventure Time, Steven and Garnet from Steven Universe, Arya Stark from game of Thrones, Tom and Jerry, Bugs Bunny from Looney tunes, Shaggy’s Scooby Doo and Reindog, which is a character specially designed for the game.

The game mode, as we said, takes inspiration from Super Smash Bros, only that in this installment the fights will be 1 vs 1, 2 vs 2 or all against all, with a capacity of four characters in combat. Ah! And if you were wondering, yes: as the seasons and battle passes go by, more characters will be added, although it has not been announced who will eventually arrive.

This jewel will arrive on consoles PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and computers in 2022 in free-to-play format, even without a specific date indicated. Many more news and surprises are coming with MultiVersus, which will be announced on its official website. Check out the trailer below.