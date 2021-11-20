Visa confident of resolving commission dispute with Amazon

Visa hopes to resolve your dispute over credit card fees with Amazon.com Inc in Britain and continue its co-branding partnership with the e-commerce giant in the United States, its CFO said.

Amazon reported Wednesday that it would stop accepting Visa credit card payments in Britain from mid-January next year.

“We have solved these things in the past and I think we will solve them in the future,” Vasant Prabhu said in an interview with Reuters on Friday, adding: “We hope there is a resolution so that UK consumers are not affected.” .

Amazon explained in its statement that credit card charges should be “decreasing over time with advances in technology, but instead they continue to be high or even rising.”

Amazon also reported that it is considering terminating a contract with Visa as a partner in its credit card co-branding in the United States and is in discussions about this with Mastercard and Visa.

Visa said it is still in talks about continuing its partnership with Amazon and is hopeful that it will continue.

“We hope to get to the point where our relationship with Amazon goes back to what it was,” Prabhu said.