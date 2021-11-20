Vin Diesel: “Paul Walker is probably looking down on us like ‘I can’t believe we’re going for’ Fast 9 ‘”

Sporting a big smile and talking about his character’s fatherhood, Vin Diesel seems more patriarch than ever of his Fast Family. 20 years later, this interpreter continues to step on the accelerator and drive, from his leading role but also as a producer, this saga that has undoubtedly become in one of the longest-running and most successful original franchises in movie history. The actor, before this ‘Fast & Furious 9’, shows no signs of fatigue, despite that recent “the saga has a soul and that soul has to rest” declared in reference to goodbye, but rather it conveys a deep pride in what they have achieved.

In addition, Diesel hints that ‘Fast & Furious’ has ended up intermingling with his life in a very symbiotic way. He tells it when talking about that important new path taken by Dom, who is now a father, revealing that there are phrases from this ninth film brought directly from conversations with their own children, and that, although it was a bomb for the followers who did not see coming that Elena (Elsa Pataky) had been the mother of a son of her character, this plot was born in a very natural way. “Although it is a tremendous surprise for the incredible fans who have been following this story for 2 decades, my children were born when I was filming ‘Fast & Furious’, I was always on the set of ‘Fast & Furious’ when each of my children were born, so there is an organic relationship between Dom Toretto’s paternity and mine in real life“Diesel explains.

Family forever

Since that first ‘The Fast and the Furious’, there are two ingredients that have served as gasoline for this saga: car racing and family, and while the first can not really be lived (or should not), the second is as present in the films headed by this actor as in real life. The Fast Family holds together those crazy things that make the saga so spectacular, but it also refers to fans who are eager to return to the cinema and who have made the vision that Diesel shared with Paul Walker years ago come true..

“I told him ‘I can guarantee that we’ll get to the tenth installment before our universe comes to an end.’ And he’s probably looking down on us like that. ‘I can’t believe we’re going through chapter 9. I can’t believe we’re in the movie that’s going to gather the whole world back in the cinema, to cheer with all the fans made one‘. There is something very nice there “. And so much. There is something very beautiful there that deserves to be seen on the big screen with the Fast Family, starting July 2 that this new installment is released in theaters.