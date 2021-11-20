Vin Diese premieres’ Fast & Furious 9’l: “Critics are wrong most of the time”

About to turn 54, the Californian Vin Diesel belongs to the small club of actors with plenty of muscle and with instinct for the box office. The ninth installment of ‘Fast & Furious’, which has grossed nearly $ 100 million in the US, brings back Dominic Toretto. Growing up in a tough neighborhood and not knowing his biological father hardened both Diesel and his fictional character. In fact, it was his mother’s husband, whom he calls father, who taught him the way of interpretation.

-He’s the man with second chances.

-The more they deny me, the more I will succeed. We should all believe in the second chance. In our society, many give up early. The world would be a better place if we didn’t give up so soon and all of us allowed ourselves a second chance with room to grow. My father was a black actor, but he wanted me to go one step further, he wanted me to be … just an actor. Criticism sometimes praises you and sometimes destroys you, but most of the time it is wrong.

-You get up with each fall and grow with each premiere.

-Fame is a double-edged sword. The more successful your movie is, the more famous you are, but the more famous you are, the bigger the downfall. I don’t think many people have followed me since I started. For the vast majority I am the star that emerged with ‘Fast & Furious’, although no one can deny that, to make a niche for myself in this industry, I have directed and produced with great success. My dream is also a nightmare, because I have been forced to give up part of my life.

-Have you made a career thanks to action movies?

-I like to shoot action scenes because it is what the public likes, but in all my films there is heart. There is emotion, there is a community that becomes the family of the characters. I think it is important to leave a mark within the franchises.

-Has the action genre brought you great successes and terrible failures?

-I don’t think the genre itself is to blame. I have been very lucky as an actor. I’ve been able to work with directors like Sidney Lumet, and those kinds of opportunities matter more than whether or not an action movie works at the box office.

-Have you ever had trust problems?

-No. I trust my talent, that is one of my best qualities. I started acting when I was seven and it took me twenty to make my dreams come true. In my teens, I used to say that I was an actor when I was actually working as a telephone salesman. No one can call himself an actor until he has stepped on the stage of a theater or the shooting of a movie, without that you cannot say that you are an actor.

-You have a tendency to play lonely characters.

– I also like solitude. I do not consider myself an antisocial person, but I am not comfortable when I am surrounded by people.

-Do you shoot the action scenes with a stuntman?

-I shoot what I can, but there is always a double. Everyone must know their limits. I’ve already had nine ‘Fast & Furious’ movies and I’m responsible enough to know what I can and can’t do.

-What led you to shoot these films?

-I have a couple of problems. The first thing people tend to forget is that I am an actor. They think I’m actually capable of shooting stunts. When they say to me, ‘Hey, Vin, you can do this.’ I am ashamed to answer: ‘No, it is very dangerous’. And I end up doing what I really don’t want. That is my fault. In ‘Fast & Furious’ I dared to shoot action scenes that scared me and led me to think that I am quite stupid for doing them.

-What does it mean for you to be a producer of this franchise?

-It means that I have a direct line with the studio and that they don’t have to see me only as an actor. In my case, I would never have shot another ‘Fast & Furious’ film unless I was a producer, because it’s not just about money but about the quality of the scripts.

-You have talked about how you grew up in a humble area of ​​Manhattan. Now he is a star who enjoys success and power. Has it been difficult for you to adjust to your new life?

-In the beginning it took me to get used to the fame. I like to keep my privacy, live anonymously. You don’t realize what fame really means and what you have to give in return when you are pursuing your dream. I have fought hard to keep my privacy without letting anyone stick their noses.

-Do you enjoy your tough guy image?

-When I was young and did not know my place, it was very difficult for me to recognize my sensitivity. There was no room to be sensitive. My great luck is to have a family that has always known how to remind me of my place, my humble origins and separate what is right from what is wrong.

-Is there a part of you in the characters you play?

-There is always a bit of me in each character.

-What does this character have that you identify with?

-I suppose I identify with many different things. I have been very fortunate to have been successful in this industry. And someone might realize that everything I do comes from the heart, just like the character.