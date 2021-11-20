Vienna museums turn to OnlyFans to publish works with nudes deleted by social networks

The museums of Vienna have been forced to publish some of the works in which they appear nudes and that they house in their galleries in OnlyFans, because other social networks have censored these types of images.

After the censorship of several of the paintings that are exhibited in their art galleries by their Facebook, Instagram or TikTok profiles, the great museums of the Austrian capital have decided to resort to the only social network that allows full nudity.

Specifically, the main affected are the Leopold Museum, the Vienna Museum of Art History, the Natural History Museum of Vienna and the Albertina, which have decided to end the censorship of these social networks and opt for another that allows them to offer their content virtually.

These institutions appear in a statement on the city’s tourist website, where the reason why they have stopped sharing this type of content on social networks such as Facebook and Instagram has been explained.

“Vienna has been home to some of the most famous artists in the world, including Egon Schiele and Koloman Moser […] It is not surprising to know that some of his works of art fell into conflict with the censors more than 100 years ago “, is exposed at the beginning of the text.

This portal points out that the main channels of dissemination of these museums, which have thousands of followers in their different profiles, want to have a certain margin with the artistic content in which they are naked.

“Vienna and its art institutions are among the victims of this new wave of prudery, with nude statues and famous works of art blacklisted according to social media guidelines,” the text said. It states that some of the accounts that have repeated these offenses have been suspended.

For this reason, they have transferred these explicit works to OnlyFans, which allows the dissemination of adult content. In this way, it is already possible to know the paintings of Egon Schiele, Richard Gerstl or Koloman Moser through this platform.

As it is a subscription service, users who purchase the city tourist card will be able to access these galleries. This is free of charge and also includes entry to the museums that have participated in this initiative.

EP source.