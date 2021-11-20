VIDEO: Tigres footballer goes viral for his impressive singing voice | News from Mexico

MEXICO-. Go that Leo Fernandez, young Uruguayan player of UANL Tigers in Liga MX, not only does he have the talent to play soccer, but also to to sing and play the guitar.

TUDN published this Friday a video of Leonardo Fernández that went viral, in which the varsity attacker showed that he has a melodious voice to sing and a good rhythm to play the guitar.

It was the songs “I’ve already been here” from, Abel Pintos, “Half“, from Camilo and Christian nodal, and “Hug me very tight“, from Juan Gabriel, which Leo Fernandez he sang and played, while wearing the Tigres UANL training uniform.

“He is much better than several who are giving concerts”, “Is there something he does not do well? A crack”, “He has a very good voice!” and “That he exploits that gift that God gave him. He has a good voice”, were some comments what did the users on social networks.

Leo Fernández’s season

The former soccer player from Toluca, who returned to Tigres last year, played 11 sets and 362 minutes in the regular phase of Opening 2021 from MX League, tournament in which he shone with four assists.