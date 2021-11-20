https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211120/video-el-rover-perseverance-capta-el-vuelo-de-un-helicocopio-en-marte-1118467545.html
Video: Perseverance rover captures helicopter flight on Mars
The images captured by NASA’s ‘rover’ are so far the most detailed visual samples ever obtained from the Ingenuity helicopter in flight … 20.11.2021, Sputnik World
science
space
pot
Mars
🚀 space conquest
ingenuity
perseverance (rover)
“Recently downloaded images from a September flight have allowed the rover imaging team to put together a video of a helicopter operating almost perfectly,” NASA writes in time to publish the video of the 13th flight of the Ingenuity helicopter. Ingenuity is being released. preparing to make his flight number 16 that will take place no earlier than November 20. However, flight number 13 of 160.5 seconds stood out as one of the most difficult that he made, traveling almost 210 meters horizontally at an altitude of 8 meters. Ingenuity’s feat was captured by Perseverance’s two-camera Mastcam-Z system. at a distance of about 300 meters. NASA researchers recently programmed Ingenuity to move faster to compensate for the thinner atmosphere on Mars as the seasons change on the red planet. The Ingenuity system is automated and uses artificial intelligence to measure and correct for environmental variables on Mars such as: wind speed and the ground level below it. The deployment of Ingenuity on Mars began as a simple test of flying technology on Mars. But now it has become a prop for NASA’s rolling geologist, the Perseverance rover, who while collecting stones for analysis, Ingenuity takes aerial images of rocky outcrops in the ground as part of its exploration mission.
The images captured by NASA’s rover are so far the most detailed visual displays ever obtained from the Ingenuity helicopter in flight that continues to break its own records as the first motorized and controlled flying helicopter on another planet.
“Images recently downloaded from a September flight have allowed the imaging team of the rover put together a video of a helicopter working almost perfectly “, writes NASA in time to publish the video of flight number 13 of the Ingenuity helicopter.
Ingenuity is gearing up for its 16th flight which will take place no earlier than November 20. However the flight number 13 of 160.5 seconds stood out for being one of the most complicated move almost 210 meters horizontally at an altitude of 8 meters.
Ingenuity’s feat was captured by Perseverance’s two-camera Mastcam-Z system at a distance of about 300 meters.
“The value of the Mastcam-Z system really shines through with these video clips. Even from 300 meters away, we get a great close-up of takeoff and landing through Mastcam-Z’s ‘right eye’. And although the helicopter is little more that a blob in the view taken gives viewers a good idea of the size of the environment Ingenuity is exploring, “NASA researcher Justin Maki said in a release.
NASA researchers recently programmed Ingenuity to move faster to compensate for the thinner atmosphere on Mars as the seasons change on the red planet. Ingenuity’s system is automated and uses artificial intelligence to measure and correct for environmental variables on Mars such as: wind speed and the ground level below it.
The deployment of Ingenuity to Mars began as a simple test of flying technology on Mars, but has now become a support for NASA’s rolling geologist, the rover Perseverance, while collecting stones for analysis, Ingenuity takes aerial images of rocky outcrops on the ground as part of its exploration mission.