Video: Perseverance rover captures helicopter flight on Mars

The images captured by NASA’s rover are so far the most detailed visual displays ever obtained from the Ingenuity helicopter in flight that continues to break its own records as the first motorized and controlled flying helicopter on another planet.

“Images recently downloaded from a September flight have allowed the imaging team of the rover put together a video of a helicopter working almost perfectly “, writes NASA in time to publish the video of flight number 13 of the Ingenuity helicopter.

Ingenuity is gearing up for its 16th flight which will take place no earlier than November 20. However the flight number 13 of 160.5 seconds stood out for being one of the most complicated move almost 210 meters horizontally at an altitude of 8 meters.

Ingenuity’s feat was captured by Perseverance’s two-camera Mastcam-Z system at a distance of about 300 meters.

“The value of the Mastcam-Z system really shines through with these video clips. Even from 300 meters away, we get a great close-up of takeoff and landing through Mastcam-Z’s ‘right eye’. And although the helicopter is little more that a blob in the view taken gives viewers a good idea of ​​the size of the environment Ingenuity is exploring, “NASA researcher Justin Maki said in a release .

NASA researchers recently programmed Ingenuity to move faster to compensate for the thinner atmosphere on Mars as the seasons change on the red planet. Ingenuity’s system is automated and uses artificial intelligence to measure and correct for environmental variables on Mars such as: wind speed and the ground level below it.

