VERY STRONG VIDEO: Former football player, arrested in the US for beating his wife

WARNING: STRONG IMAGES

The video of the attack was uploaded to social networks by the victim. Once captured, Zac Stacy had his first court hearing this Friday, a bond of $ 10,150 was imposed on him for assaulting the mother of his son.

Miami, November 19 (EFE) .- The former American football player Zac stacy it was stopped at the international airport of Orlando (Florida) based on an arrest warrant issued by allegedly attack to the mother of her 5-year-old son, according to police.

Stacy, who arrived in Orlando from Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday and was immediately arrested, had his first court appearance on Friday and was set on $ 10,150 bail.

At the hearing, his lawyer reported that the former player had a temporary court order ordering him to stay away from the victim and added that as soon as an arrest warrant was issued against him, he bought a ticket back to Orlando, according to the local channel. WKMG.

The former player of the National Football League (NFL, for its acronym in English) was taken this Thursday from the airport directly to the Orange County jail, in central Florida (USA).

The 30-year-old former St. Louis Rams and New York Jets player had been wanted for days by police due to a complaint filed against him by a woman whose name has not been released.

The Oakland (Florida) Police had ordered him to surrender.

According to the arrest warrant issued by the Oakland Police, when they went to the house where the victim lives, they found her with her clothes torn and food in her hair.

Later, a video obtained from surveillance cameras in the house showed Stacy throwing the woman to the ground, lifting her like a “doll” and throwing her against a television.

It is also seen how he throws an object at the head of the woman and pushes her.

Some scenes from the video were posted on Facebook by the victim and went viral.