Verstappen, Bottas and Sainz called by the commissioners in Qatar

The Red Bull Racing driver was on his second and final fastest lap of Q3 and trying to fight Lewis Hamilton for pole position when Pierre Gasly stopped on the start and finish straight.

After hitting a curb that ripped off the AlphaTauri’s front wing and caused a puncture to the right front tire, Gasly drove slowly into the final corner before stopping near the pit wall.

Verstappen He passed a sector of double yellow flags to his left before completing his lap, which ended up being a slight improvement and put him 0s455 seconds behind Hamilton.

It is not clear, however, if the incident had triggered a yellow sector by race control, which if it had, would have appeared on Verstappen’s steering wheel as a warning to the driver.

An hour after this announcement, the FIA ​​also summoned Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, and Carlos Sainz, Ferrari, for the Sunday before the race, for a matter similar to the yellow flags.

F1’s rules on yellow flags are very strict and, according to the event notes sent by the race director, Michael MasiBefore the weekend, drivers must abort laps when yellow flags are displayed.

Speaking after qualifying, both Verstappen and Valtteri Bottas, who was behind him on the track at the time of the incident in question, said they were not aware of any warning flags or debris on the track as they finished their laps. and they passed Gasly’s car.

Verstappen said: “I found out after the session that he had damaged his front wing, but for my part everything was fine.”

Bottas added: “I heard the same thing only afterwards, and it didn’t have yellow flags or anything.”

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said after the session that he had seen the Verstappen video, but was happy to leave the matter to the stewards.

This comes after Red Bull famously protested Lewis Hamilton at the 2020 Austrian Grand Prix for ignoring a yellow flag on his final qualifying lap.

Asked about the Verstappen incident, Wolff said: “I just saw it. I’ve seen a flashing light going by, I think a flashing red or flashing yellow left.”

“Then he’s passing the double yellows and there’s a car stopped on the track. I think it’s a bit of a triple hit.”

“They have come after us with a yellow flag, passing a yellow flag outside. It is in the hands of the stewards.”

“I would not like to comment much more on what should or should not happen. I think the commissioners are studying it and have to give a verdict.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The event notes read: “Any driver passing through a double yellow qualifying sector must slow down significantly and be prepared to change direction or stop. For the stewards to be satisfied that said driver has met these requirements, It should be clear that he has not tried to set a significant lap time, for practical purposes, any driver who is in a double yellow sector will have that lap time erased. “

In the last big prizes, the FIA has automatically eliminated lap times in practice and qualifying when double yellow flags are displayed, but so far there has been no notification of that happening in qualifying.

Should Verstappen be found guilty of ignoring the flags, he would lose his final lap time and could also face a penalty on the grid for safety reasons.

In the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, Sebastian Vettel received a five-place grid penalty for ignoring the yellow flags at Turn 1 during qualifying.

As early as 2019, Verstappen was stripped of pole at the Mexican Grand Prix after failing to pick up gear amid yellow flags just at the end of qualifying.