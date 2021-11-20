Uruguay: Marcelo Gallardo and Guillermo Almada, candidates for DT

There are already options! The bench of the Uruguayan team has not yet finished cooling down and there is already candidates to take the position left vacant by Óscar Tabárez, who was dismissed this Friday after a 15-year process with the Uruguayan team.

According to the Uruguayan media Ovación and El País, Marcelo Gallardo, River Plate coach, looks like the main candidate to replace Tabárez, since the Argentine ends contract with the Millionaires in December and that’s it there was contact between the Doll’s surroundings and the Uruguayan Soccer Association (AUF).

However, in Argentina, they assure that the relatives of the millionaire strategist have categorically ruled out that Gallardo is interested in directing the Uruguayan team, Despite the fact that his future at the Buenos Aires club is still to be seen..

Guillermo Almada and the other options

According to the same media, the Santos coach, Guillermo Almada, is another option that interests Uruguay, however, competition is fierce, since there are several names that also attract attention like those of Diego Aguirre, Fabián Coito, Hernán Crespo, Gustavo Poyet, Pablo Repetto, Diego Forlán and Diego Alonso.

For his part, the president of the AUF, Ignacio Alonso, indicated that there is no rush to appoint a new coach, since the next match of the Uruguayan team is until January 27, 2022 against Paraguay in Asunción.

How is Uruguay doing in the tie?

In the last double date of the Conmebol qualifiers, Uruguay did not live its best moments, then fell to Argentina and by a landslide against Bolivia, which relegated him to seventh place on the table of positions.

Besides Paraguay, the Charruas have yet to be measured against Venezuela, Peru and Chile, looking for one of the two and a half places still left to be distributed in South America for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.