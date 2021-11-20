Update 1.02 Comes to Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition – Nintenderos

A new update is now available in this game of Nintendo switch. This is a patch that the developers have officially released on the console recently for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.

Specific, this version 1.02 of the game includes several corrections and adjustments that aim to improve the experience of the users in the hybrid console after the message offered by Rockstar apologizing for the errors and the controversy they generated on all platforms.

You can check the list of news just below:

Fixed various localization issues

Fixed several cases of missing or misaligned collision

Fixed multiple reports of holes on the map

Fixed multiple reports of incorrect or misplaced textures

Fixed various bad object display situations

Fixed various incorrect subtitle situations

Fixed various incorrect help text situations

Fixed multiple lost item situations

Fixed multiple issue situations with character models in cutscenes

Fixed multiple instances of audio lines skipping, lagging, or repeating.

Specific corrections for each title detailed here

What do you think? Have you already updated it? Do not hesitate to share in the comments if you have found any news other than those mentioned in the list.

Source.