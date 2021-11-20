Uncharted Trailer with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg

We can already see the first trailer for Uncharted, the adaptation of the famous video game starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg.

As we can see, the movie of Uncharted It will reinvent the main story of video games, but still, it has a similar tone and action, so it is sure to be a very powerful adventure. The director in charge is Ruben fleischer and has a great cast headed by Tom holland as Nathan Drake, Mark Wahlberg as Victor Sullivan and Tati gabrielle like Braddock. They will also be accompanied by Antonio Banderas, Sophia ali, Patricia Meeden and Sarah Petrick.

Here we leave you the trailer of Uncharted with Tom holland and Mark Wahlberg:

What do you think? Perhaps the biggest fans of the video game have not seen Tom holland What Nathan drake, since it will surely play a role very similar to that of Pater parker. But even so, the action and humor are similar to that of the video game saga, so all viewers will be able to enjoy the same in the cinema. I personally as a fan of video games will give the movie a try.

What will the movie be about?

Uncharted Official Synopsis:

“Based on one of the best-selling and critically acclaimed video game series of all time, which is developed by Naughty Dog, Uncharted introduces us to a young, crafty and charismatic, Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) in his first adventure as treasure hunter. He will be joined by his resourceful partner Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). In an epic action adventure that spans the world, the two embark on a perilous search for ‘the greatest treasure ever found’. At the same time they trace the clues that could lead them to Nathan’s brother, named Sam, who was lost a long time ago.

Uncharted It will premiere on February 11, 2022. Are you looking forward to seeing it? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.