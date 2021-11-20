Tricks to make calls with a hidden number

There are a number of reasons why we don’t want our number appear when making a phone call. Perhaps for reasons of Privacy, security, even because we are preparing a surprise, or simply because we do not want to be registered in the contact list of the people we call. For whatever reasons, you have to know that there are some tricks that will allow you to do calls with hidden number.

Today at Techbit we give you some advice that you can apply so that your number is not shown when dialing and appear as “unknown“.

Tricks to put our number in “unknown” mode

There are many tricks very effective that most people are unaware of, but that are really effective when it comes to addressing safety issues and Privacy in our mobile devices. In the case of our number in stealth mode, you just have to follow a few simple steps.

The best thing is that for hide our number when making a call it is not necessary to use external applications, just make a couple of adjustments in the “call settings” section so that you can make it appear in mode “unknown“.



(Photo: Pexels)

For Android system

If your mobile device is Android, there is a quick and easy alternative to achieve hide your phone number. This option may vary depending on the “Calls” application you have installed on your smartphone. However, the general steps you have to follow are:

1. Open the “Calls” application that you have on your smartphone

2. Once the application is open, go to the section “Settings“

3. Select the option “Additional settings”

4. There you will find the option “Hide number“, press to activate and voila, your number will be hidden !.

For iOS system

On the contrary, if you have a iPhone It is very likely that you do not have a tool as simple as in the previous case, since the devices of ios do not have the option of “hide number“However, there are other very simple options for you to put your number in unknown mode.



(Photo: Pexels)

An alternative is to mark the code # 31 # followed by the 10 digits that make up the number phone you want to dial. Your call will be made in the usual way but with the advantage that you will appear as “unknown“And not only that, with this tool you will also prevent your number from being registered in the list of calls received.

This cheat for the system ios It is just as effective and practical, it will not cause any mismatch in the setting of your calls and you will have the same result. Remember that with these little ones tricks it will be easier for you to keep your private calls.

Did you know these tricks? Put them to the test and keep exploring the options offered by the applications of your smartphone So you can configure it the way you like it, you can also share these simple steps with your family and friends so they don’t forget to try them out.

And it does not matter what the reasons are why you need your number to be hidden or appear in mode “unknown”, what really matters is that your mobile device meets all your communication needs and keeps you safe.

