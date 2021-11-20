Toxic effects of improper use of ivermectin

The authors concluded that increased inappropriate use of ivermectin can lead to serious side effects requiring hospitalization.

Ivermectin is also sometimes used to treat some other parasite infections, head or pubic lice infestation.

For what conditions or diseases is this medicine prescribed?

Ivermectin is indicated for the treatment of strongyloidiasis (nematode; infection caused by a type of parasite that enters the body by penetrating the skin, reaches the respiratory tract and lodges in the intestine). Ivermectin is also used to control onchocerciasis (river blindness; infection with a type of parasite that causes a rash, bumps under the skin, and vision problems such as vision loss or blindness). Ivermectin belongs to a class of medications called anthelmintics. In the case of strongyloidiasis, it works by destroying the parasites present in the intestine. In the case of onchocerciasis, it destroys the developing parasites. Ivermectin does not kill the parasites that cause onchocerciasis and therefore does not cure this type of infection.

Misuse

A recent letter published in the New England Journal of Medicine illustrates the effects potentially toxic of Ivermectin and reports on the increasing frequency of its inappropriate use.

The authors began the article by noting that ivermectin may decrease the replication of SARS-CoV-2. in vitro, but that no clinical benefit in the prevention or treatment of COVID-19 has been demonstrated in randomized controlled trials. However, the veterinary use of ivermectin has increased and the number of recipes to use Human has skyrocketed since the potential use of ivermectin was publicized.

The Oregon Poison Center, a telephone consultation center that provides treatment advice for public and treatment consultations comprehensive for healthcare workers, has received an increasing number of calls related to Ivermectin exposure related to COVID-19. In August 2021, the center received 21 calls related to ivermectin.

About half of the callers reported using ivermectin to prevent COVID-19, and the rest used the drug to treat their symptoms. Six people were hospitalized for the effects toxic from the use of ivermectin. The effects Reported toxins were gastrointestinal disturbances, confusion, ataxia, seizures, and hypotension, among others.

The authors concluded that increased inappropriate use of ivermectin may lead to side effects severe requiring hospitalization.

Source consulted: Here