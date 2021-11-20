Tony Stark would confirm spiderverse with incredible theory

Spider-Man: No way home would be released next December in the cinemas of several countries in Latin America and the world, so wall-crawler fans are waiting for the long-awaited movie to arrive to confirm if the spiderverse that many want to see will be given.

It is worth mentioning that over the last few weeks a series of images of what the tape could be has been leaking; however, after the second trailer was presented, these leaks would have been resolved.

Nevertheless; What has come to light are different theories that confirm the arrival of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to the production of the arachnid and this has been confirmed by Robert Downey Jr, through a supposed video on TikTok where he explains what has been seen in the second preview of our good friend the ‘Spider-Man’.

What is Tony Stark’s theory?

According to what the dubbed video of the actor indicates, he points out that the beginning of the trailer begins with a “Peter destroyed as if he had lost everything and talking with MJ about his spider bite”, he is heard in the first instance.

After that, Stark continues to talk about what Dr. Strange said to the arachnid and about the spell he made that went wrong. Next, he points out that Dr. Octopus at the time of grabbing Peter, thought it was Tobey, so he is surprised and says the now famous phrase that we have all seen.