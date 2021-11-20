Tom Holland wants to be the new James Bond

MADRID, 20 Nov. (CulturaOcio) –

After the premiere of No time to die, last movie with Daniel Craig as James Bond, agent position 007 is currently vacant. And waiting for his successor to be revealed, and with superstars of the likes of Dwayne Johnson applying for the role, Tom Holland has confessed that he would like to get into the shoes of the legendary spy created by Ian Fleming.

In an interview with GQ, Holland spoke about his future beyond Spider-Man. While he has no future plans, Spider-Man: No Way Home actor Jacob Batalon revealed: “He talks a lot about being James Bond … a lot, a lot“, let fall.

However, for the moment the search for the new Bond is stopped. “Oh god no We are not thinking about it at all. We want Daniel to have his moment of celebration. Next year we will start to think about the future“said the producer Barbara broccoli on Today, revealing that they won’t start searching until 2022. Some strong-sounding names include those of Regé-Jean Page, Tom Hardy and James Norton.

For its part, Holland will premiere on December 17 Spider-Man: No Way Home (Spider-Man: No way home). In addition, the young man will play Nathan Drake in the adaptation of Uncharted, a film directed by Ruben Fleischer that will include Mark Wahlberg or Antonio Banderas, among others.

“For the first time in Spider-Man cinematic history, our hero, neighbor and friend are unmasked and therefore, he is no longer able to separate his normal life from the enormous risks that being a superhero entails. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the risks become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.“Reads the official synopsis of the film directed by Jon Watts.