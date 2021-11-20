Tom Holland replaces Robert Downey Jr: according to Joe Russo

Frazer Harrison // GettyImages | Ian Gavan / Getty Images



Robert Downey Jr is world renowned for being Hombre de Hierro, but his character sacrificed his life to save the universe in Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images



Will Robert Downey Jr return to the MCU?

Tony Stark is unlikely to represent the MCU, because the executives have already closed that chapter. Also, Robert himself seems not to be interested in continuing the role.

Marvel Entertainment



One of the directors of Avengers: Endgame, Joe Russo, explained in an interview for GQ that Tom Holland is replacing Robert Downey Jr.

The British actor had already commented that the third arachnid movie was the last in his Marvel career, but Russo’s comment makes it look like he will be in the MCU for a few more years.

Carlos Alvarez // Getty Images



Tom Holland in the MCU

It was in 2015 when Sony and Marvel Studios forged an alliance to bring Spider-Man to theaters with the Avengers and shortly after Tom Holland was chosen to give life to Peter Parker, in a younger version to which the fans were used to it.

Marvel studios



Peter Parker was very close to Tony Stark, even relationship where Stark was his mentor, so the fall of Iron Man meant a lot in Spider-Man’s life.

Joe Russo commented that Holland is taking over the place that Downey left in Marvel and while the director did not specify exactly how he is doing it, he describes him as a key actor for the MCU.

Marvel studios



“Tom is taking on the role Robert Downey once held for Marvel, who is the favorite character and, in many ways, the soul of the Marvel universe”

Russo’s comment carries a lot of weight, since he and his brother Anthony directed half of the films where Tom Holland has had a part in Marvel.

Ian Gavan / Getty Images



It was the Russos who developed the relationship of both characters and maintain a close collaboration with Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr.

Tom Holland still has a lot to offer in the MCU and his character could get a new movie series, or become the leader of the new Avengers.

Do you think Tom Holland is a good replacement for Robert Downey Jr? Give your opinion in the comments.

Chris Evans is much more than Captain America and the movie The Express of Fear it is one of his best performances. Click on the image to see it for free at VIX cinema and tv.

Mold Film



Take a look at this: