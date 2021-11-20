Tom Holland reflects on quitting his role as Spider-Man

Tom holland hints at leaving his most iconic role: Spider-Man.

The 25-year-old actor first played the superhero when he was 20 years old in 2016. Now, after five movies like Spider-Man and a sixth on the way, Holland told GQ magazine that he is looking beyond the Marvel franchise.

“Maybe it’s time for me to move on,” he said in a recent magazine cover story. “Maybe the best thing for Spider-Man is that they make a Miles Morales movie. I also have to take Peter Parker into account, because he is an important part of my life. 30, I have done something wrong.”

Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal told GQ Holland that she is “the hardest working person” she knows. Pascal, a former Sony president, added that he is trying to keep Holland as Spider-Man.

“I told him about doing like 100 more,” Pascal said. “I’m never going to make Spider-Man movies without him. Are you kidding me?”

As Holland reflects on his future as Peter Parker, the actor has a host of projects in the works after the release of his next movie, “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” According to GQ, the actor is branching out into screenwriting and has been working on a script with his brother.

But fans don’t have to worry about Holland disappearing behind the camera forever, as he will also appear in The Crowded Room on Apple TV + and will star alongside Mark Wahlberg in the action movie “Uncharted,” in which Spanish youtuber Rubius will have a small stake.

Jacob Batalon, who has appeared as Ned Leeds in multiple Spider-Man movies, told GQ that his co-star has his sights on another famous movie character next.

“He talks a lot about being James Bond,” Batalon said of Tom. “Much much.”

Although he has aspirations to play Bond and write with his brother, Holland insisted that he will not stay in Hollywood for the long haul, telling GQ: “I definitely don’t think I want to be an actor for the rest of my life.”

Holland’s latest comments come after the actor called the upcoming Spider-Man movie the “conclusion” to his Spider-Man franchise.

“I think if we were lucky enough to dive into these characters again, you’d see a very different version. It wouldn’t be the Homecoming trilogy anymore,” Holland told Entertainment Weekly in October. “We would give it some time and try to build something different and change the tone of the movies. Whether that happens or not, I don’t know,” he said. “But we were definitely trying [No Way Home] like it was coming to an end, and it felt like that. “

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” opens in theaters on December 17.