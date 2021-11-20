Tom Holland confesses to being injured while filming Uncharted

In February next year, PlayStation Productions will release the movie Uncharted, where Tom Holland (Spider-Man in the MCU) will play Nathan Drake during his youth.

Holland has said on several occasions how demanding it has been to make a character like Drake physically. During a conversation with GQ (via Gamespot), the actor confessed to getting injured during an action scene.

The injury he suffered was tendonitis, forcing him to recover for three days because in addition to being in the Uncharted recordings, he also had to travel to Atlanta for Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, Holland himself indicates that doing the arachnid did not involve so much physical effort due to the fact that several action scenes are CGI. “I never realized how lucky I am that Spider-Man wears a mask, because when he’s bouncing and flying between buildings, that’s all CGI”He expressed.

According to the actor, the injury on the set of Uncharted occurred when they were filming a sword fight scene. Holland himself jokes that “will never do it again“. The Uncharted movie is slated to be released next February 18, 2022.

In addition to Holland, Mark Wahlberg is also involved in the project, in the role of Victor Sullivan, a friend and mentor to Nathan Drake.