Tom Hanks wants to premiere, but why does it always go straight to streaming?

There are several advocates of watching movies at the theater and not on tiny screens like those on a tablet or cell phone. Steven Spielberg, James Cameron and Christopher Nolan they have been vehement in this.

Of course they are producers and directors of their own projects, and they have what is called the final cut of their films. Nobody, not even a man sitting in his armchair on Wall Street, which is where most of the investments for the cinema in Hollywood come from, can impose, on them, modify their versions.

The actor that everyone loves, that nobody has ever heard say anything bad about him, who some have labeled the modern James Stewart – a sort of classic American citizen – and who is hardly heard to leave his mouth an expletive.

Until the actor, producer, screenwriter and the occasional director explodes.

And there it does seem that, at least, the tone of the voice rises.



All of this comes from the fact that the last four movies that he shot, and he’s on screen, well, he didn’t do it on a movie theater screen, but by streaming, basically.

Let’s review

Without counting Toy story 4, in which he put his voice for the last time? Woody, but of course, he was not in the images, three years ago we have not seen Tom in a movie theater. The last premiere was The Post: Dark Secrets of the Pentagon, directed by his friend Steven Spielberg.

After being nominated for an Oscar as a supporting actor for A good day in the neighborhood -that it was not going to be released in Argentine cinemas despite its candidacy, last year, and that it is on HBO Go-, and see that the award deservedly won Brad Pitt by Once upon a time … in Hollywood, Tom had a bumpy March 2020.



First, he learned that he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, had caught the coronavirus. They were in Australia where he was to shoot a film about Elvis Presley – he plays the false Colonel Tom Parker, the manager of The King – directed by Baz Luhrmann (Moulin rouge). It was not infected in Oceania, but it was in the United States.

He did not have a good time and, for worse, he found out that Greyhound, the film that he starred in and for which he wrote the script, would not be released in theaters. The theaters were closing, and Sony decided to sell it to Apple TV + for a figure that would be record (70 million dollars; the film cost 50 million).



Hanks described the incident as “a tremendous shame” in an interview with The Guardian. “I don’t mean to upset my chief executives at Apple, but there is a difference when it comes to picture and sound quality.”

There was no case, and Apple TV + premiered it in July (and it is still in its catalog).

In the film, based on a true story, Hanks is an inexperienced United States Army commander who must lead an Allied convoy stalked by German submarines in World War II.



Hanks appears in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, playing himself, but hey, neither his participation is that important nor should he have worried that it will premiere directly on Amazon Prime Video in October.

Already with News from the big world he couldn’t do much either. OK, it did have a short-lived stint in theaters in the US before jumping to Netflix worldwide in January.

It is worth remembering that these three Hanks films released on the Internet had Oscar nominations. Greyhound, to the best sound (bad that it weighs), Borat, Best Adapted Screenplay and Supporting Actress, and News… to 4 statuettes (music, photography, sound and production design).



Neither won anything.

And now we find out that Finchby Miguel Sapochnik (winner of two Emmy for game of Thrones, and who will direct House of the Dragon, the series that is a prequel to GOT) will not be released in theaters either, but will be seen on Apple TV +.

Hanks plays the title character in a post-apocalyptic world that has suffered, of course, a natural catastrophe, and in which robots have an artificial intelligence that brings them closer to humans. Finch spent a decade locked in a bunker, along with his dog. To take care of it, he built a robot, and when they go outside, he wants to teach it “the meaning of life.”

I do not know whether to say poor Hanks because he, by not producing, will charge the same whether his films are seen in theaters, on streaming or on VHS. But the pain (the “tremendous grief”) he feels when his films are not released in theaters is shared.