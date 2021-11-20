Tom Hanks and Colin Hanks played a father and son in a movie and nobody noticed

We already told you a few weeks ago that Jim Hanks, Tom Hanks’ little brother, has doubled at least twice Without anyone noticing. But it is also that the well-known actor has played the father of Colin Hanks, his son in real life, also on the big screen.

In ‘The Great Buck Howard’, released in 2008, Colin Hanks played an aspiring writer named Troy Gable, who becomes the tour director for the illusionist (John Malkovich). By taking this position, Troy must first challenge his father (Tom Hanks). Although the two do not share much screen time, it is remarkable to see a star as big as Tom Hanks playing the father of his own child.

Despite mostly positive reviews, the film, which also features Emily Blunt, Steve Zahn and Griffin Dunne, grossed just $ 1 million at the US box office. Perhaps that is why, by going so unnoticed on the billboard, very little do you know that Tom Hanks and his son Colin have also played father and son in the movies.

Colin Hanks, the most famous of his sons

Colin hanks He made his film debut in ‘The Wonders’ in 1996, when he was just 19 years old. The film, which chronicles the rise and fall of a fictional pop music band in the 1960s, was also Tom Hanks’ directorial debut.

Since then, Colin Hanks has amassed an amazing resume. Over the years, he has participated in series such as’ Fargo ‘,’ Dexter ‘, Band of brothers’,’ Life in pieces’ and in films such as’ Vacaction ‘and the last two of’ Jumanji ‘.

Colin, who is currently 43 years old, is the oldest of Tom Hanks’ 4 children, born from the famous actor’s first marriage to Samantha Lewes, and has a 38-year-old sister, Elizabeth. With Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks fathered her other 2 children, Chet and Truman.

