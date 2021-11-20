Today’s Matches: Puebla vs Chivas, live: Schedule and where to watch the Liga MX Repechage match of the Apertura 2021 today on TV

ANDThe second match of the playoff will be played Puebla and Chivas this Saturday, November 20, 2021 at the Cuauhtmoc Stadium, both teams with the illusion of winning the ticket that takes them directly to the Liguilla.

The camoteros concluded the regular tournament with 24 points, the same as they were positioned in 7th place in the general table, so now they will have to define their pass to the quarterfinals against the Guadalajara that finished with 22 units, in the 10th place.

For your best position on the table, the La Franja team will have the advantage of playing the playoffs at home, but this is of no use if they do not enforce said circumstance on the field of play.

Nicols Larcamn wants to transform Puebla from surprise to reality in this play-off, for which first they will have to leave the Chivas to later get excited about something important at the Fiesta Grande.

The Argentine technician will have to raise a very smart game to pass the rojiblancos over, that despite the irregularity shown, they will not be easy prey for the camoteros.

Marcelo Michel Leao wants to transcend at the head of the covered team, so has the obligation to keep the ticket, before the Sacred Herd signs a new failure in Liga MX.

In the regular tournament, Puebla and Chivas saw each other on Matchday 2, leaving Guadalajara with the 2-0 victory as a visitor, a result to try to repeat to stay alive and continue dreaming of the desired title.

Of not achieving the goal, Chivas will be out for the second consecutive tournament in the playoffs, Well, in the Clausura 2021 they were eliminated by Pachuca.

Possible party lineups

Goalkeeper: Ral Gudio

Defenders: Miguel Ponce, Gilberto Seplveda, Hiram Mier and Alejandro Mayorga

Media: Alan Torres, Jess Molina and Jess Angulo

Forwards: Uriel Antuna, Alexis Vega and Csar Huerta

Goalkeeper: Antony Silva

Defenders: George Corral, Israel Reyes, Juan Segovia, Emanuel Gularte and Maximiliano Araujo

Media: Javier Salas and Pablo Parra

Forwards: Gustavo Ferrareis, Guillermo Martnez and Christian Tab

last clashes between Puebla and Chivas

Puebla 0-2 Chivas | Opening 2021

Puebla 1-1 Chivas | Guardians 2021

Chivas 0-1 Puebla | Guardians 2020

Puebla 1-1 Chivas | Opening 2019

Chivas 1-3 Puebla | Closing 2019

Puebla vs Chivas: Schedule and where to watch live When is the game? Saturday, November 20, 2021.

What time is the game? 9:00 p.m. from the center of Mexico.

Where is the party? Cuauhtmoc Stadium.

Where to watch live? Through the signals of TV Azteca and ESPN, as well as you can follow all the details minute by minute of MARCA Claro.

