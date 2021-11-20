Today’s Free Fire Codes November 19, 2021; all free rewards

One more week, the weekend arrives and our free time is considerably extended so that we can enjoy playing our favorite games. If our choice is the Garena battle royale, we are in luck, as we continue to have free rewards daily for players of Free fire and this friday November 19 it will not be different. The new batch of daily codes that we can redeem on the official game page it helps us to get diamonds, skins, loot boxes, characters and more. Therefore, here we leave you with the keys of the day, in addition to reminding you of the method to redeem them on the official Garena website.

Free Fire: November 19 Reward Codes

FF7WSM0CN44Z

FFA9UVHX4H7D

FFA0ES11YL2D

FFX60C2IIVYU

JIMYLVT46V2Z

8JKNXUB96C9P

8FEUQJXPDKA7

MV9CQ27LQJOL

FXCVBNMKDSXC

F0KMJNBVCXSD

FF22NYW94A00

FFTQT5IRMCNX

3OVTN5443GFQ

WHYGN3J29VZU

ID9S3QJKAFHX

FF5XZSZM6LEF

FFXVGG8NU4YB

FFE4E0DIKX2D

ERTYHJNBVCDS

F9IUJHGVCDSE

F7UIJHBGFDFR

PUSR0KI57R77

QNUH4C1G5QBQ

ZFUJWLLPG4P4

MX20UBTUSJKA

UNGQ36T7BHZJ

E71XWBFU6RO7

9SR8E1WJEHF6

QUZ5-MJPP-Y92E

GZ3S-LYFG-TD8X

487P-8ZVG-ZGEA

FFIC-DCTS-L5FT

3CYS-QQ95-YTWK

ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN

WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC

UGAX-G6SW-LZSK

HXVD-EU6E-PW5X

FFBC-LQ6S-7W25

8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB

5G9G-CY97-UUD4

How to redeem Free Fire reward codes

To begin we must enter the Free Fire rewards site Next, we will have to log in with the account that we have registered with Free Fire, be it Facebook, VK, Google or Huawei ID. At that moment, a box will appear where we must change the code we want to redeem and a confirmation screen should appear. Finally, we access the game on the device of our preference and there we can find the reward in question in the mail section, in the lobby.

Source: prepareexams