this Xiaomi phone is a bargain at 279 euros

If you are looking for a powerful mobile, high-end but at an entry-level price, one of the nipples of the offers prior to Black Friday today is this Poco F3 reduced to 279 euros. It is a mobile with a top processor and an AMOLED screen with 120 Hz refresh rate, perfect for everything to move smoothly and look with the highest quality.





Buy the Poco F3 at the best price

We are facing a mobile that in Amazon itself has a RRP of 303 euros, although in practice it took weeks to just over 290 euros. Now, the device is further reduced still, and remains at 279 euros.

Xiaomi Poco F3 – Smartphone 128GB, 6GB RAM, Dual Sim, Night Black

We are facing a device that has a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen and frequency of 120 Hz. Its resolution is called FullHD + at 2,400 x 1,080 pixels, and has a 360 Hz tactile response, which means that you will not only enjoy a good refresh rate when moving through the interfaces and games, but also when it comes to touching the screen and interacting with it.

Inside it beats a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor with Adreno 650 GPU, and although the device has configurations of 6 and 8 GB of RAM, this reduced model is the 6 GB of RAM. This is accompanied by a storage that in this case is 128 GB, all powered by a 4,520 mAh battery and fast charging at 33 W.

The rear camera has 3 modules, captained by a 48-megapixel main one, and accompanied by a wide-angle and telemacro of 8 and 5 megapixels respectively. The front camera has 20 megapixels. You also have Hi-Res stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, 360º triple microphone and 5G, LTE, Dual nanoSIM, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1 and WiFi 6 connectivity.

