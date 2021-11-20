this is how the protagonists of the saga have changed

Harry Potter, the best known saga around the world. The magic story that started being rejected by some publishers is the most widely read. The universe of the three magician friends has turned 20 years since its premiere. Two decades is what has passed since the first movie, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, was released. At that time, its protagonists were still children, children that we have seen grow up during the development of the 8 films that make up this plot. But Have they changed so much physically? Discover the before and after of Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint.

Hermione granger

Emma Watson, actress who gave life to the well-known Hermione Granger, began being part of the cast of the Harry Potter films from the beginning, that is, since 2001 when she was only 9 years old. By the end of the saga, Watson had already become a 19-year-old woman. Before making the leap to world fame, he had only participated in theatrical works, but given the success he achieved, he has managed to make other productions during all this time.

Harry Potter

Without a doubt, the best known magician in the universe. Harry Potter, a character played by Daniel Radcliffe, has stolen our hearts from the first movie to the last. The actor was 11 years old when he started recording Harry Potter and the philosopher’s stone, so when the magical story was put to an end – which we hope will continue at some point – I was 21 years old.

Throughout all deliveries until reaching Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II, we have been able to see a great physical change not only in Radcliffe, but in the rest of the interpreters who were part of the cast.

Ron Weasley

Ron Weasly, the charismatic friend of Harry and Hermione. Together they formed the great team that managed to end Voldemort’s curse. The best-known redhead of the seventh art was played by Rupert Grint. In Rupert’s case, the actor was 12 years old, one years older than Daniel and two years older than Emma. The three interpreters spent their entire childhood and adolescence together and that is something that has united them forever.

It has been 20 years since the first film was released in the cinema and that is why there will be an expected meeting in January 2022, although the writer JK Rowling will not be present. It will be day 1 when the HBO Max platform, which owns of the Warner Bros film saga, will broadcast the special that all fans are willing to see.



Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid, Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), director Chris Columbus, among others will accompany the three main magicians.

