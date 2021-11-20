This is how Chris Hemsworth compensates for the excesses of the weekend: “Too many drinks”

Chris Hemsworth is without a doubt one of the actors of the moment. The Australian is living a very sweet stage professionally and at 38 years old, projects are raining on him. Far is his film debut under the command of JJ Abrahams as Captain George Kirk in Star Trek, one of the most legendary sagas of the seventh art.

The actor is a passionate about fitness and is probably in the best physical shape of his career thanks to the demands of his latest roles. At the beginning of summer the filming of Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth installment that his character stars independently in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he cannot relax because on the horizon is the biopic about Hulk Hogan and the second installment of Tyler Rake, an undeniable success on Netflix.

As the Australian actor himself has assured on occasion, his “incredibly busy” life has meant that his daily routine on many occasions can only last for 20 or 30 minutes, although it works for him. “With only 20 or 30 minutes a day to train, I can already see the benefits If I don’t train for at least that long, then the rest of the day is uphill, ”Hemsworth explained to Men´s Health a long time ago.

A message in which he delves into his latest post on Instagram after getting up a little rusty after a weekend of excesses. “Too many drinks”, He assures in the video that he shares to compensate himself with a little exercise and, incidentally, point out why he considers it basic.

“I can tell you with the utmost confidence that the simple inclusion of exercise in your daily routine not only gives you a big smile, it will also improve all aspects of your life– More energy, better sleep and mood, reduces feelings of anxiety and depression, protects against many chronic diseases … the list goes on. Movement creates motivation! Action creates energy! ”Concludes the Australian actor, who is hell-bent on making us sweat.