This is how beautiful Jennifer Aniston looks at 52

Sonia Gupta
26

Jennifer Aniston raved about her friend and colleague Paul Rudd after being named by the prestigious People magazine as the sexiest man in the world.

“This makes me so happy! We’ve always known it, but now Paul Rudd is officially the sexiest man in the world according to People magazine” and “You don’t get old, which is very strange, but we still love you” were the cheerful ones. messages from Jennifer on their Instagram stories.

