This is how beautiful Jennifer Aniston looks at 52

Jennifer Aniston raved about her friend and colleague Paul Rudd after being named by the prestigious People magazine as the sexiest man in the world.

“This makes me so happy! We’ve always known it, but now Paul Rudd is officially the sexiest man in the world according to People magazine” and “You don’t get old, which is very strange, but we still love you” were the cheerful ones. messages from Jennifer on their Instagram stories.

This Friday, Jennifer Aniston He shared a short video on his official Instagram account that fell in love with a large part of his millions of followers from around the planet. In them you can see the protagonist of “Living with my ex” displaying all her beauty before the camera. The blonde wore a black jumpsuit stamped with the word “Pivot!”, Long flowing hair and a delicate make up.

“PIVOT! If you know it, you know it… The second drop of our limited edition @friends merchandise is HERE. Link in my biography to see more about the cause and the Cast Collection ”was the simple and promotional text that he chose Aniston of epigraph to accompany his recent recording in the popular network of the camera.

As expected, this post that has Brad Pitt’s ex-wife as the only protagonist was quickly filled with reproductions, easily surpassing the 4.3 million barrier. In addition, the film producer also received thousands of messages of affection and praise towards her magnificent physical figure, from her most loyal fans.