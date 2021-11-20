They will build a new Family Medicine Unit of the IMSS in Villa Salamanca 400 – El Sol de Salamanca

Salamanca will have a new Family Medicine Unit of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) that will be located in the Villa Salamanca 400 neighborhood, and that will have an investment of more than 53 million pesos.

The foregoing was announced by Mayor César Prieto Gallardo, who pointed out that this medical unit will consist of six clinics that will benefit many Salamancans, especially this area of ​​the city that is of priority attention for its administration.

The municipal president reported that this project comes from the administration of Antonio Arredondo, however the necessary steps had not been taken to bring the resource down.

It was during a visit made by Prieto Gallardo to the Chamber of Deputies where he met with the different commissions to manage infrastructure works such as pavements, a water treatment plant and more works that are needed in Salamanca.

Although the mayor considered this as an achievement, he indicated that the construction of another family clinic is still pending, so he will continue to take the necessary steps to get the land where it can be built.

“We want the construction of a hospital but to move it from a general hospital to a regional hospital so that more beds can come. Right now we saw that they are considering us for a 144-bed hospital, but we want it to be a 250-bed hospital so that it can be regional and with more specialties, because Salamanca deserves it, it is a growing city, with important economic development and we are going to take advantage of that part to continue bringing investment to Salamanca and not only investment, but well-paid jobs come, “he said.

It was in 2018 during the government of Antonio Arredondo when this project began to take shape at that time, it was reported that it would be a medical unit with 10 offices and would have an investment of 65 million pesos.