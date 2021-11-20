They take medical days to victims in San Ignacio, Sinaloa

Sinaloa.- Yesterday, the elected mayor of San Ignacio, Octavio Bastidas Manjarrez, accompanied by the elected councilor Concepción Cruz Astorga, and a group of volunteers, toured the communities of the coastal area carrying various supports.

Among these was the medical attention carried out by the doctor Javier Rodríguez and an assistant, who treated more than fifty people in San Ignacio, Sinaloa. Bastidas Manjarrez indicated that he was also given the required medication, free of charge.

“The health of people is very important, that is why we decided to bring attention to the communities in the coastal area that were affected by storm Nora, because they are humble people who cannot move and who somehow suspended their treatments, that is why We did our bit in the health aspect “he indicated.

These locations are Guillermo Prieto, Toyhua, Pozole and La Chicayota, where they also delivered around 300 pantries, cleaning supplies, cots, blankets and 1,500 kilos of hot corn tortillas were distributed.

He also reported that the town of Lomas del Mar is pending, which will be attended to next week.

“In the course of last week we visited the families of Coyotitán, Duranguito and Piaxtla de Abajo, we can say that the support has not stopped, I recognize the work that Mayor Iván Báez and his team have done in managing and supporting citizens, We have joined this initiative to help and support these families who are in distress, “he said.