They prepare documentary on controversial relationship between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard They separated in 2016 and began a tough legal battle when the actress claimed that she had been mistreated by the actor. In recent months they have taken the headlines on account of the defamation lawsuit that the interpreter filed against his ex, whom he also accused of mistreatment and assault.

Their complicated relationship will make the leap to the small screen, since Discovery + is preparing a documentary.

According to Deadline, Johnny vs. Amber is the title of the production. The publication says that the documentary It will feature Depp’s version first and then include an episode with Heard’s vision. The production will include interviews with lawyers for both parties, as well as people close to the couple, and audio recordings. Nick Hornby, Fran Baker and Matt Reid are executive producers.

Through the tapes, home videos, and text messages shown in court, this production provides viewers with a rare and important glimpse into a marriage gone tragically wrong, and to better understand the subject of enormous importance. domestic violence, “Hornby said.

The story of what happened between Johnny and Amber continues to divide fans and the general public. We set out to make a documentary that explored the story from each of its perspectives, so the viewer can go beyond the headlines, understand who they are, and decide who to believe in this complex human story, “added Charlotte Reid, vice president of Discovery entertainment.

The actor is currently involved in a lay battleHe is on trial against his ex-wife, after losing a defamation lawsuit against The Sun, a tabloid that called him a “wife abuser.” In August, a judge ruled that the interpreter will be allowed a second defamation trial despite losing the first.