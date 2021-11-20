They hold a traditional medicine workshop in Asunción Ixtaltepec

In order to continue with the preservation of traditional medicine in the Isthmus region, the Union of Indigenous Communities of the Northern Zone of the Isthmus (UCIZONI), carried out in the town of Asunción Ixtaltepec, a workshop called “Living Pharmacies” .

Said workshop was given by the traditional doctor Doña Ángela Castro, originally from the town of Estación Mogoñé, belonging to San Juan Guichicovi.

This is a rescue program for traditional medicine and herbal medicine, where participants are taught the use of 17 plants that have been used in infusion or vaporization to face the main symptoms of Covid-19.

Among the most used plants are: palo mulato, purple maguey, holy grass, oregano, chamomile, rosemary, among others that are used in the communities of the Isthmus.

So far, living pharmacies have been created in the communities of Rincón Viejo, Piedra Blanca, and La Esmeralda Chimalapa, among 12 other locations, as the project seeks to cover as many communities as possible that are trained in the management of traditional plants.

It should be noted that this project is coordinated by Mrs. Guillermina Luria and the training is in charge of Doña Ángela Castro, who for many years has worked with the herbalist.

“We believe it is necessary that our countrymen should take advantage of the medicinal plants that we have, there is a great variety of them and they are available to everyone, that is why we are conducting these workshops because it is important that these knowledge be used for the common good,” explained the trainer .

During the workshop, the attendees were able to know in depth the benefits of each of the plants with the commitment to continue applying this knowledge in favor of the most needy population.

Finally, the organizers added that the workshop will continue, with the aim of having a greater number of “Living Pharmacies”.