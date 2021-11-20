They emphasize education as part of a comprehensive medicine for the benefit of the patient with HIV

Patients assure that in educating is the key so that people know the prevention measures, or the treatments available in case of being positive.

Ivette González, founder of the permanent assembly of people with HIV, AIDS and VHP, APPIA and Adalid Castro, sexologist, sex pedagogue, representative of the homosexual community and co-founder of APPIA

The HIV, better known as HIV, is a virus that attacks the body’s immune system, and if it is not treated in time, it can evolve and become AIDS. HIV has been the cause of the death of a large percentage of the world’s population over the years, by destroying the white blood cells in the body responsible for fighting infections that come into contact with the body.

In Puerto Rico, the cumulative numbers of contagion almost reach 60,000 inhabitants, of which about 21,000 are currently battling the infection. The largest number of cases It is presented by the social group between 35 and 45 years old, followed by people between 25 and 34 years old.

As time has passed, the infection has been accepted socially, although there are still stigmata in front of patients with a positive diagnosis and this in many cases is the product of misinformation.

In an exclusive interview with Experts in Health MSP, Ivette González, founder of the permanent assembly of people with HIV, AIDS and VHP, APPIA, who also has a positive HIV diagnosis for 29 years when she was 8 months pregnant, she claims to have been victim of discrimination by of the medical personnel in charge of carrying out the delivery: “At that time there was no treatment for the virus because I was already 8 months pregnant and it was not possible to carry out an abortion either. It was a difficult delivery, not because of the labor delivery itself, but because of the stigma and discrimination in that room. There was a doctor who did not want to deliver. “

Like other conditions, the diagnosis of a virus such as HIV or a disease such as AIDS implies for the patient to face a new reality completely unknown to him, and of which there is a tendency to have a poor prognosis and low expectations of life. Some people are capable of experiencing depression-like symptoms and attempts to end their life after learning about depression.

The misinformation regarding these issues has generated an unjustified rejection towards the population that suffers from the virus; Adalid Castro, sexologist, sex pedagogue, representative of the homosexual community and co-founder of APPIA, upon receiving his positive diagnosis for HIV, he was aware of the stigma and fear generated not only by people who were in a hospital bed, but also by those who had already died: “I saw how people died and not They wanted to watch over them at the funeral home, they wanted to bury them quickly and that affected me a lot because I knew I was going to be part of that minority. “

However, the most important thing that the population that is not infected, as well as those that is, should know is that HIV is not synonymous with death: it is possible to develop a productive life after a positive diagnosis: “You can have a partner You can have sexuality, you can study, you can have children, “adds Castro.

Now, there is an additional point that must be taken into account and that is when the stigmatization comes from the patients themselves due to the rejection of the positive diagnosis. In these cases, specialists recommend being able to start a process with psychology to adapt and initiate the new healthy habits necessary for the current health condition. “When a person does not accept his reality, he begins to harm himself. tied to sexuality and self-esteem “.

There is still no established cure that completely eradicates the HIV virus, however, proper treatment allows the patient to reach undetectable levels of the virus, making it untransmittable. “That should bring three fundamental things: The first is that more people take the HIV diagnostic test to start treatment and achieve these undetectable levels. The second is to reduce the stigma related to HIV. The third, to do justice to us. people with HIV. Since the beginning of the pandemic HIV they have placed the absolute responsibility of the contagion on those of us who live with HIV, when the truth is a shared responsibility “, adds González.

See the full program: