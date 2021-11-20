These are the rewards that we can get in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

The collaboration between Electronic Arts and Xbox has reached its first year of life. Thanks to all the games that are available in its extensive catalog, you can see the commitment that both companies have when it comes to betting on a business model in which a large number of users are registered per day.

It is not surprising that from Redmond they have wanted to contribute their two cents to this event that completely changed Xbox Game Pass. Therefore, the portal Xbox Wire has confirmed that from now on we can collect a series of rewards that will be very useful in some of the IPs available in EA Play.

Get the new rewards offered by Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

All you have to do to get these gifts is log into the launcher and register with your account so that you can redeem all the bonuses of Madden NFL 22, It Takes Two, Apex Legends and Battlefield 2042.

It has not yet been confirmed if these items will be permanently available, so it is best to turn on your device as soon as possible so that you can add these rewards to your inventory.

Check out all the great member-exclusive EA Play rewards available this month, like an Ultimate Team Bundle for Madden NFL 22, the Dr. Hakim Weapon Charm for Apex Legends, and much more to help you win the victory. in Battlefield 2042.

It would not be surprising that as the days go by, the arrival of new exclusives is announced in commemoration of the first anniversary of this excellent collaboration. We will keep you informed.