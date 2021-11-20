These are the real names of Tom and Jerry

After multiple leaks, yesterday it was finally revealed to us MultiVersus, the new fighting title by WB. Games which will incorporate a lot of different franchises. Among them we have Tom & Jerry, who will be playable fighters within this project, and whose real name was revealed as a result of the above.

In addition to presenting a trailer. the people of WB. Games It also showed images for each of the playable characters, offering a few additional details about each one. In the case of Tom & jerry, we learn that their real names are actually Thom Jasper Cat and Gerald Jinx Mouse.

It was also revealed that both characters debuted during “Puss Gets The Boot“Back in 1940, in addition to the fact that within MultiVersusThey will work together and perform as a rank and magic type fighter.

MultiVersus It will hit consoles and mobiles in 2022, and it will be a free-to-play experience.

Editor’s note: Despite being a free-to-play title, the truth is that MultiVersus doesn’t look too bad. Being able to play as some of the most iconic characters of all time is certainly an interesting thing, and hopefully the gameplay will at least be fun with friends.

Via: ComicBook